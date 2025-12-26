FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection: James Cameron film becomes biggest Hollywood grosser in India in 2025, earns Rs...

With Rs 109.45 crore collected in just its first week, Avatar: Fire And Ash has overtaken the lifetime India total of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025 at the Indian box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 07:09 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection: James Cameron film becomes biggest Hollywood grosser in India in 2025, earns Rs...
James Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar: Fire And Ash has managed to draw a steady audience despite Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar smashing records with its each passing day. While the Hollywood film has fallen short of expectations, its performance has still surpassed that of several recent Hollywood tentpoles. Notably, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025 at the Indian box office, overtaking other century earners such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, F1, and Jurassic World Rebirth.

With Rs 109.45 crore collected in just its first week, Avatar Fire And Ash has overtaken the lifetime India total of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood release of 2025 at the Indian box office. The Tom Cruise-starrer spy action thriller had earned Rs 106.9 crore net in India.

Here's a look at Hollywood's 5 highest-grossing films in India in 2025

1. Avatar: Fire And Ash – Rs 109.45 crores (7 days)
2. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – Rs 106.9 crores
3. F1 – Rs 102.82 crores
4. Jurassic World Rebirth – Rs 100.56 crores
5. The Conjuring: Last Rites – Rs 82.11 crores

At present, Fire and Ash stands as the lowest-grossing entry in the Avatar franchise. The original Avatar occupies the second spot with a domestic net collection of Rs 141.25 crore at the Indian box office. Having already amassed Rs 109.45 crore, Avatar 3 is well placed to overtake the first film's tally, aided by the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way Of Water remains the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India with a massive Rs 390.6 crore haul.

Talking about its worldwide collections, the latest installment in the Avatar franchise has grossed over Rs 5000 crore at the global box office. Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water rank among the biggest box-office giants of all time, standing as the first and third highest-grossing films globally with staggering worldwide collections of $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. The epic saga is far from over, with two more sequels, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, currently in different stages of production and lined up for theatrical releases in 2029 and 2031.

READ | Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh film becomes highest-grossing Indian movie in overseas markets in 2025, earns Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
