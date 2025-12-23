Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 5: James Cameron film stays steady but still lags behind Dhurandhar, earns Rs...

James Cameron's Avatar franchise has long commanded a strong presence in India, with Avatar: The Way of Water setting the benchmark as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country. However, Avatar: Fire and Ash is facing stiff competition amid the unstoppable Dhurandhar wave.

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the Avatar saga as it serves the sequel of the 2022 blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water and stands as the third chapter in James Cameron’s epic sci-fi universe. Released in cinemas on December 19, Avatar 3 has sparked divided reactions, with some hailing it as an astonishing visual spectacle, while others have dismissed it as the weakest installment in the franchise so far. The Avatar franchise, that began in 2009, has long commanded a strong presence in India, with Avatar: The Way of Water setting the benchmark as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country, raking in an impressive Rs 390 crore.

However, Avatar: Fire and Ash is facing stiff competition amid the unstoppable Dhurandhar wave. The Hollywood spectacle earned Rs 76.25 crore across six languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—in its first four days. On its first Tuesday, the James Cameron directorial added Rs 9.25 crore in India, according to early estimates by entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, taking its five-day total to Rs 85.50 crore. In stark contrast, Dhurandhar nearly doubled that figure on the same day, pulling in an impressive Rs 17.25 crore on its third Tuesday at the box office.

Talking about its worldwide collections, the latest installment in the Avatar franchise has grossed over Rs 3500 crore at the global box office. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet reprise their roles from the previous films in Avatar: Fire and Ash, while Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis are the new cast members.

Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water rank among the biggest box-office giants of all time, standing as the first and third highest-grossing films globally with staggering worldwide collections of $2.9 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively. The epic saga is far from over, with two more sequels, Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, currently in different stages of production and lined up for theatrical releases in 2029 and 2031.

