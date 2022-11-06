Avatar 4 and 5 may be called off if The Way of Water flops, says director James Cameron

Credit: SciFiNow/Instagram

One of the most anticipated films Avatar The Way of Water is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. Fans have waited more than 10 years for the sequel as the first part of the film was released in 2009.

Now, in a recent interview with Total Film Magazine, the director James Cameron said that parts 4 and 5 of the film will be dependent on the success of Avatar The Way of Water. He stated, “The market could be telling us we're done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: 'Okay, let's complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly,' if it's just not profitable ... We're in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. It's the one-two punch – the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we'll remind people what going to the theater is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a s*** now?”

While speaking to Variety, the producer of the film, John Landau revealed Avatar 3 and 4 have been shot already. He stated, “We've completed most of the first act of Avatar 4 and there were logistical reasons why we needed to do that. We've designed most of the whole movie for Avatar 4 but we haven't actually filmed all of it – just the first act.”

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. A sequel to 2009Avatar, the script comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman, with Worthington and Saldana starring alongside Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, and more.

Worthington and Saldana will be playing parents in the new film. Worthington had earlier stated, "The whole movie deals with protecting the family. We`ve all gone through Covid and realized that love and being with family is paramount to what life is and it`s worth fighting for. We put that in the movie."

Cameron also said they remastered Avatar for a whole new generation of movie fans. He said, "Who never got to see it in a movie theatre? That will be the drumroll and remind people of the story, The second part of the film will hit theatres globally on December 16, 2022.