James Cameron revealed that the new Na'vi tribes in Avatar: Fire and Ash will be filled with anger and rage.

The 2009 movie Avatar is the highest-grossing film ever, earning $2.9 billion. This makes director James Cameron the second-highest-grossing director in history.

The Avatar franchise has been in the works for a long time, but people are still excited about it. The 2022 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, earned $2.3 billion, and more movies in the series are coming soon.

New concept art for Avatar: Fire & Ash.



See Pandora like never before, in theaters December 19, 2025.



Illustrated by Steve Messing

The third installment of the Avatar saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash, won't hit theaters for more than a year, but it has already made a splash with fresh concept art showcased at Disney D23 Brasil. This new chapter in the franchise will see the return of several key cast members, including Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Jack Champion as Spider, and Stephen Lang as Quaritch. The upcoming film will expand on the world of Pandora, offering audiences a deeper look into its rich ecosystems while introducing an entirely new group of inhabitants: the Fire Tribe.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated sequels of 2025. As the release date approaches, promotional materials are starting to roll out. While a full trailer is likely still months away, the new concept art gives a deeper look into the stunning world that James Cameron built. The first sneak peek introduces a completely new group of characters, the "Ash People," who will play a major role in the upcoming film.

In addition to the "Ash People," James Cameron plans to introduce another new tribe in Avatar: Fire and Ash. During his presentation at the event, the director revealed more details about five concept art images created by Steve Messing, Dylan Cole, and Zachary Berger. One of the images shows a character, likely Quaritch, being escorted into a village covered in ash, with his hands bound.

James Cameron revealed that the new Na'vi tribes in Avatar: Fire and Ash will be filled with anger and rage. He described the Fire Tribe as "the dark side of the Na'vi," explaining that they were devastated by volcanic eruptions and now harbor resentment toward nature and the forest-dwelling Na'vi. In contrast, the other new group is "nomadic" and travels through the air. Cameron explained that fire symbolizes chaos and destruction, and the new tribe represents disconnection from nature, unlike the previous tribes that were closely tied to the land.

The concept art also introduces new flying devices, including an aircraft resembling a hot air balloon. Another design shows a creature similar to those from earlier films, but with larger, spike-like feathers and a menacing open mouth.