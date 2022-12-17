Search icon
Avatar 2 India box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's film beats Spider-Man No Way Home, but not Avengers Endgame

Avatar: The Way of Water successfully beat the opening of last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it couldn't challenge Marvel juggernaut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

Avatar 2 Hindi

Avatar: The Way of Water India box office collection Day 1: James Cameron's vision has a huge fan following in India as well. Even 13 years after Avatar (2009), the sequel of epic adventure starts on a huge note, and it has even surpassed the record of the last Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first-day figures, James Cameron's latest directorial has earned Rs 41 crores from the four languages. Avatar 2 has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. On his Twitter, Taran wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2." 

Here's the tweet

The film has beat Marvel's last-year blockbuster Spider-Man No Way Home. But it failed to surpass the opening of juggernaut Avengers Endgame. Going with the trend, it would be a safe bet to predict Avatar: The Way of Water collecting Rs 100 crore in the opening weekend itself. 

