Avatar 2 box office collection day 3: James Cameron directorial likely to collect Rs 133 crore

This Friday saw the release of the James Cameron-directed film Avatar 2, which has dominated the Indian box office. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Winslet have key parts in the movie, which is the blockbuster franchise's first sequel in thirteen years. The early estimations for day 3 have now topped Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness while fans are going crazy about Cameron's Pandora realm.

Avatar 2's third day is expected to bring in between 47 and 49 crores (in all languages), and on Sunday, the movie is expected to approach the 50 crore mark. It's a crazy increase from Saturday's 43 crores considering the movie managed three consecutive days over 40 crores.

According to Koimoi, he current Indian box office figure for Avatar 2 is between 131 and 133 crores. With this, it has surpassed the 126.94 crore lifetime in India of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film may soon exceed several Hollywood productions due to the favourable reviews.

Talking about early estimates, Ramesh Bala wrote, “On Day 2, #AvatarTheWayOfWater has collected 45 Crs Nett at the India Box Office.. Early Estimates.”

Dishing out details about day 1, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2."

For the unversed, It wasn't a "snap decision", says James Cameron about his plan to further explore the lush blue world of Pandora that he introduced in his blockbuster movie Avatar with the upcoming sequel The Way of Water.

The filmmaker said the humongous box office earnings of the 2009 movie (over USD 2 billion), set on a fictional moon inhabited by a native tribe called Na'vi, gave him an opening to the people's hearts and minds.

"The feedback from the world in all cultures was that we want more of this. That's what people said afterwards, 'It was too short. I didn't want to leave, I wanted to stay there'. As an artist, I've already got an avenue right into the hearts and minds of people around the world," he told PTI in a virtual group interview.