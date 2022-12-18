Avatar 2 box office collection day 2: James Cameron directorial set to cross Rs 50 crore mark

File photo

In India as well, James Cameron's vision has a sizable fan base. Even 13 years after the release of Avatar (2009), the epic adventure's follow-up has already exceeded Spider-Man: No Way Home's box office total. The movie is anticipated to surpass Rs 50 crore on day 2.

According to Koimoi, Avatar 2 finished day 2 with between Rs 44 and Rs 46 crores (all languages), a significant increase from day 1's Rs 40 crores. The overall sum is currently between Rs 84 and Rs 86 crores.

At the Indian box office, Avatar 2 is anticipated to earn more than 130 crores in its first weekend. The likelihood that the movie will make 200 crores in its opening weekend is very strong.

Talking about early estimates, Ramesh Bala wrote, “On Day 2, #AvatarTheWayOfWater has collected 45 Crs Nett at the India Box Office.. Early Estimates,”

Dishing out details about day 1, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2."

For the unversed, DNA got in touch with the trade experts, to learn more about the buzz for Avatar: The Way of Water. Noted trade expert Komal Nahta is confident that the film will become the biggest hit of 2022. He even stated that lifetime collections of Avatar 2 will remain untouched for the next 5-7 years. "Avatar will become the world's biggest film. It will become a revolution and a cinematic experience for a lifetime."

Additionally, Avatar followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully, played by Worthington, who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The sequel sees Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together.