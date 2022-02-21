'Atlanta' star Donald Glover, co-writers suffered racial abuse during shooting in London

American actor Donald Glover was shooting the third season of his hit comedy-drama series 'Atlanta' in London when a group of people approached him and the series' writers in a bar and accused them of carrying "hammers" -- a slang term for 'guns', according to his brother and screenwriter Stephen Glover.

Stephen said: "It was the first night (filming in London). This group of people walks up. And maybe one of them kind of notices Donald or recognises him. And she (a girl) stops and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink."

"I think we were talking to them for a second. It`s this girl and two or three other guys. (One said) `You guys all carry hammers!`". Donald's brother went on to claim that because all of the writers on 'Atlanta' are also black, the stranger was hinting that they had all "broken into" the bar.

Speaking at a news conference at the Television Critics Association, Stephen added: "All of the writers on 'Atlanta' are black. So, he`s making a reference that we all have hammers, and we can just break into this place, which we kind of ignored." He was joined at the conference by his co-writer Stefani Robinson, who went on to explain that the incident was so "insulting" and took himself and his fellow writers a while to understand what had happened.



He said: "It was so insulting, but not insulting at the same time because it took us five minutes to fully understand!" "He got to a point of like if the insinuation was lost on us, he got specific and was like, `You guys are black, you`ve gone to jail and you do things like that`. Like he kept doubling down on it."