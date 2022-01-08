Ashley Graham welcomes twin baby boys at home with husband Justin Ervin

Model Ashley Graham on late Friday evening (local time), took to her Instagram stories to announce that her baby boys had arrived! The 34-year-old model, who had been taking the internet by storm with photos flaunting her baby bump, welcomed her second and third baby, twin sons, with husband Justin Ervin on Friday, January 7.

For the universe, the couple is already parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months.

"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Ashley Graham wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG," she added.

Later, Ashley's husband Ervin reposted the message on his own account and added, "I love you, @ashleygraham." "Thank you, Jesus for our supernatural birth! Thank you all for your prayers and support," he wrote.

A day ago, a heavily pregnant Ashley Graham had shared a few photographs of her growing baby bump on Instagram. Clad in a lime green crop top and naked waist down, Graham, gave fans a glimpse of her bare bump bump as she posed for the clicks.

Check out the pictures below:

For the uninitiated, Graham first announced in July last year that she and her husband were expecting. "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," Graham had written in the initial announcement.

Ever since Graham has been openly sharing updates about her pregnancy and talking about her journey whilst sharing photos of her growing bump every now and then.