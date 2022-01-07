Ashley Graham flaunts baby bump on Instagram, photos go VIRAL

On Thursday, the heavily pregnant 34-year-old shared photographs of her growing baby bump on Instagram. A peek of her breast was visible beneath her lime green sweater as she raised her arms up into the air.

Ashley looked glam from the chest up, despite wearing next to nothing.

Her brunette locks were slicked back, and she had bronzer on her glowing cheeks. Her eyelids were covered with a similar hue of eyeshadow.

She captioned the photographs, 'Extended stay.' Justin Ervin, her husband, was also tagged.

Earlier this week she shared another bump update, She captioned it, 'made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.'

Ashley and her husband Justin will have their second and third child in the near future.

Isaac, the couple's first child, was born on January 18, 2020.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model announced her pregnancy in July and confirmed her pregnancy with twin boys in September.

Before she became pregnant again Ashley had been candid in the press about how enthusiastic she was about expanding her family.

She expressed her desire for another child in a WSJ Magazine interview earlier this year, gushing that she 'would get pregnant yesterday if I could.'

Ashley joked, 'I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding.'

Graham met her filmmaker husband while volunteering at her church in 2009.

By June 2010, the two were engaged, and they married in August of the same year.