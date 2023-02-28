Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes action-packed comeback in his TV series debut with Netflix's Fubar - Watch teaser

The eight-episode action-comedy series Fubar, headlined by Arnold Schwarzenegger, will premiere on May 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes action-packed comeback in his TV series debut with Netflix's Fubar - Watch teaser
Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar/Netflix Twitter

The Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is set for an explosive comeback in his first TV series ever on Netflix. The streaming giant released the teaser of its action-comedy Fubar on Monday, February 27 starring the bodybuilder-turned-actor. The series will premiere on May 25.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies.’ Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season", Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

As per Variety, "Fubar will show what happens when a father and daughter discover their entire relationship was built on a lie and that they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the eight-episode series will depict themes of family dynamics with humor, action and, of course, spies."

Netflix shared the teaser of Fubar on its social media handles with the caption, "Arnold is back — and starring in his first TV series ever: FUBAR! Everything else is top secret, except for that ice pack he's gonna need". The actor is seen uttering his famous line from the Terminator series, "I'm back baby" in the short clip.

Schwarzenegger's fans reacted to the Fubar teaser and shared their excitement for the series. One user wrote, "The greatest of all time, heck yeah I’ll be watching. Immediately the most anticipated Netflix show ever for me", while another commented, "I love Arnold so I cannot wait!".

Apart from the former Governor of California, the series also stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, and Fabiana Udenio.

READ | Here's a look at Tom Cruise's luxurious properties worth millions that the Mission Impossible star has owned

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai: Manhunt launched to trace 'Pakistan-trained' man after NIA alerts police
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.