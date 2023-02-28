Arnold Schwarzenegger makes action-packed comeback in his TV series debut with Netflix's Fubar - Watch teaser

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Fubar/Netflix Twitter

The Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is set for an explosive comeback in his first TV series ever on Netflix. The streaming giant released the teaser of its action-comedy Fubar on Monday, February 27 starring the bodybuilder-turned-actor. The series will premiere on May 25.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like ‘True Lies.’ Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season", Schwarzenegger said in a statement.

As per Variety, "Fubar will show what happens when a father and daughter discover their entire relationship was built on a lie and that they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the eight-episode series will depict themes of family dynamics with humor, action and, of course, spies."

Netflix shared the teaser of Fubar on its social media handles with the caption, "Arnold is back — and starring in his first TV series ever: FUBAR! Everything else is top secret, except for that ice pack he's gonna need". The actor is seen uttering his famous line from the Terminator series, "I'm back baby" in the short clip.

Schwarzenegger's fans reacted to the Fubar teaser and shared their excitement for the series. One user wrote, "The greatest of all time, heck yeah I’ll be watching. Immediately the most anticipated Netflix show ever for me", while another commented, "I love Arnold so I cannot wait!".

Arnold is back — and starring in his first TV series ever: FUBAR!



Everything else is top secret, except for that ice pack he's gonna need. pic.twitter.com/zJ9AatKIo5 — Netflix (@netflix) February 27, 2023

Apart from the former Governor of California, the series also stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, and Fabiana Udenio.



