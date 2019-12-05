Headlines

'Apologize to my wife for putting her through an embarrassing situation': Justin breaks silence on Alisha controversy

Justin Timberlake took to his social media pages and broke his silence on Alisha Wainwright controversy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 11:05 AM IST

A few days ago, Hollywood singer-actor Justin Timberlake was caught up in a controversy after he was clicked holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. The actor is happily married to Jessica Biel and they have a son named Silas Timberlake together. Soon after the photo started making the rounds of Justin and Alisha, people immediately accused him of cheating on his loving wife. They also asked Jessica to divorce Timberlake.

Now two weeks after the controversy, Justin broke his silence and released a statement about the same on his social media pages. He started off by stating, "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Justin went on to share, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son."

He also wrote, "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

The singer-actor concluded by writing, "I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it."

