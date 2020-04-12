Anupam Kher shares throwback photo with Bradley Cooper and it makes us want to re-watch 'Silver Linings Playbook'

Anupam Kher shared a throwback picture with Bradley Cooper. The image belongs to the time when the two characters worked together on the movie 'Silver Linings Playbook'. The director of the film, David O Russell, shared the image with Kher.

"My director and dearest friend David O Russell sent me this pic of Bradley Cooper and me today, from our movie Silver Linings Playbook," wrote Anupam Kher while sharing the image, also adding, "It revived so many beautiful memories and instilled in me such a strong feeling of hope and compassion in the times we are living in. Thank you David!"

Here's the photo:

'Silver Linings Playbook' was adapted from Matthew Quick's novel with the same name which was published in 2008. Jennifer Lawrence played the female lead in the movie, while Anupam Kher played the role of a psychiatrist dealing with a divorced man with bipolar disorder (Bradley Cooper).

The movie also featured actors like Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker and Julia Stiles in important roles. The movie which released in 2012 was a critical and commercial hit and is available for online streaming on Netflix. So what better than to watch the film during the coronavirus lockdown?