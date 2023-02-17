Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania Twitter review: Fans divided over Marvel's film, few netizens call it 'bland'

The latest instalment of Ant-Man has left MCU fans overwhelmed. While a few have enjoyed the next chapter of Scott Lang's adventure. Other few found it a snooze fest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania Twitter review: Fans divided over Marvel's film, few netizens call it 'bland'
Ant-Man 3

Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kick-started with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors-starrer released with high anticipation. Ant-Man 3 is the third instalment of the action-adventure, and it also sets up the events for the future Avengers film, Kang Dynasty. 

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opened with mixed to negative critical reception. Even fans are divided over the new film. Netizens have shared their review of Ant-Man 3, and it is filled with mixed reactions. While a few netizens have slammed critics for being 'too harsh' about the film. Other fans found it an epic disappointment. 

A user wrote, "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was what I now expect from marvel: overly-long, uncreative IP sludge. Every performance is completely bland and uninspired. Script is boring. Costumes are boring. Music is boring. Visuals are ugly. Is it fun? Sure. Is there a cohesive story at all?"

Another user wrote, "#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania :ANOTHER MEDICORE FROM MARVEL Slow Narration, Humour worked in parts, lots of Unnecessary stuff. Jonathan Majors as kang is just lit (Main +ve). Last 15 mints 2 post credits scenes was good. 1 time watch but an impt watch for MCU Followers."

A user wrote, "Haha! This is such goofy comic book weirdness. Not top-tier MCU by any means and the story is light and at times messy, but much more entertaining than the previous two and much stronger than L+T. Audiences will like this more than critics." 

Here are the reactions

Recently, actor Jonathan, who plays big baddie Kang, opens up about his love for Indian films. While speaking to the Times of India, Majors said that he's always looked upon for recommendations for Indian films. At recent, he watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, and he loved it. Praising the actors, Majors added, "I enjoyed the experience and I really loved watching both the actors (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) on screen." Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Micheal Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer in primary roles. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.