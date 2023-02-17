Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania Twitter review: Fans divided over Marvel's film, few netizens call it 'bland'

Ant-Man 3

Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kick-started with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors-starrer released with high anticipation. Ant-Man 3 is the third instalment of the action-adventure, and it also sets up the events for the future Avengers film, Kang Dynasty.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opened with mixed to negative critical reception. Even fans are divided over the new film. Netizens have shared their review of Ant-Man 3, and it is filled with mixed reactions. While a few netizens have slammed critics for being 'too harsh' about the film. Other fans found it an epic disappointment.

Here are the reactions

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was what I now expect from marvel: overly-long, uncreative IP sludge. Every performance is completely bland and uninspired. Script is boring. Costumes are boring. Music is boring. Visuals are ugly. Is it fun? Sure. Is there a cohesive story at all? — Noa (@big__noey) February 17, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania :ANOTHER MEDICORE FROM MARVEL



Slow Narration, Humour worked in parts, lots of Unnecessary stuff

Jonathan Majors as kang is just litMain +ve)

Last 15 mints2 post credits scenes was good.

1 time watch but an impt watch for MCU Followers



/5 pic.twitter.com/Eg6pSaPuDA — Amaldev (@Amal_Dev007) February 17, 2023

Haha! This is such goofy comic book weirdness. Not top-tier MCU by any means and the story is light and at times messy, but much more entertaining than the previous two and much stronger than L+T. Audiences will like this more than critics. KANG!!!!!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania https://t.co/MCwm40TKJD — Richard Newby - Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) February 17, 2023

Just got back from watching #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania . Honestly, I don’t know how this movie got a lower score than The Dark World or even Love and Thunder. I liked this movie. A lot. #Kang was a total beast, and the Avengers are undeniably screwed. pic.twitter.com/kGLBl2Wfi3 — Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM (@KeyWatkins51299) February 17, 2023

Holy shit. HOLY SHIT. On my momma f*ck EVERY single critic that gave it a bad review. I’m deadass. This shit was dope. Great action. Memorable moments. Weird characters and MODOK. The Conqueror is HERE. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is not my fav Ant-Man but STILL good! 7.5/10. pic.twitter.com/6kOKBvC3Zg — I Bomb Atomically #BlackLivesMatter #StopAsianHate (@UpToTASK) February 17, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is definitely the wildest of the trilogy. The Quantum Realm was really creative. I enjoyed many of the performances, especially Jonathan Majors' Kang! I don't think it deserves all the hate, but it's also not perfect. Can't wait to see more Kang pic.twitter.com/t6IEHh2mtX February 17, 2023

Recently, actor Jonathan, who plays big baddie Kang, opens up about his love for Indian films. While speaking to the Times of India, Majors said that he's always looked upon for recommendations for Indian films. At recent, he watched SS Rajamouli's RRR, and he loved it. Praising the actors, Majors added, "I enjoyed the experience and I really loved watching both the actors (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) on screen." Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Micheal Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer in primary roles.