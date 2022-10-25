Search icon
Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania trailer: Paul Rudd starrer revolves around Marvel's next big baddie Kang

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gives introduces Jonathan Majors as the next big bad guy after Josh Brolin's Thanos, Kang.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Ant-Man 3

The first trailer of Marvel`s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is finally out and shows Scott Lang and his crew transported to the Quantum Realm where they meet Marvel`s next big baddie after Thanos. 

As per the report of ANI, the more than 2-minute long trailer shows Jonathan Majors playing the role Kang; however, this is the alternate version of that villain who will go on to become the big bad of Marvel`s Multiverse Saga, including the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. 

Jonathan has previously appeared as a character called He Who Remains in the Disney+ series Loki.Quantumania centres on Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who once again teams up with Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). 

Watch the trailer

Marvel newcomer Kathryn Newton plays Scott`s daughter, Cassie, who is aged up following the five-year time jump that took place in Avengers: Endgame reported The Hollywood Reporter. Prior to the release of the trailer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed tweeted earlier today that Marvel true believers should "fasten their seatbelts." 

READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to Captain America: New World Order, check out Marvel's MCU Phase 5 lineup

Previously in July, Reed told EW at San Diego Comic-Con, "We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy and we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that`s going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie." Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to release in theatres on February 17, 2023.

