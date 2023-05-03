Search icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania OTT release: When, where to watch Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors' MCU film

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania OTT release date: Read on to know the streaming details of the last Marvel film to hit the theatres.

Updated: May 03, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

The last Marvel film to hit the theatres, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in the theatres on February 17 and received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The Hollywood movie didn't do wonders at the box office too, earning $474 million worldwide and Rs 46.66 crore net in India, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, the latest Ant-Man film introduces the new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors. It also features Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, and Bill Murray as  Lord Krylar among others.

More than three months after its release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17. The streaming giant took to its social media handles on Wednesday, May 3, and made the announcement. Sharing the film's posters in four languages of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English, it wrote, "Get ready to enter the Quantum Realm. Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is streaming May 17."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

The American superhero film is the third film in the Ant-Man series after Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp released in 2015 and 2018 respectively. All three films have been directed by Peyton Reed. The Ant-Man 3 is the first film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and the 31st film in the overall MCU.

After Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, two more Marvel films will release this year. The first is Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista-starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which hits theatres on May 5, and the second is Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani's The Marvels scheduled to release on November 10.

