Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania post-credit scenes explained: That surprise cameo and how it sets up Avengers 5

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania stars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors

Marvel’s latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in theatres this Friday. And like all Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, it also makes good use of post-credit scenes to drive the narrative of the franchise forward. With this film, the MCU gets back to its habit of using post-credit sequences to set up future films and arcs instead of just some fan service as some previous films have done.

Spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania ahead

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man series and the first film of Phase Five of the MCU. The Paul Rudd-starrer brings Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, MCU’s newest villain. The film includes two post-credit scenes, both setting up future stories and one including a surprise starry cameo as well.

At the end of Ant-Man 3, Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka the Wasp (Evangelline Lilly) defeat Kang in the Quantum Realm and things are ok. But Scott keeps wondering about something Kang said, that if he is defeated, something worse is coming. We get a glimpse of what that something could be in the mid-credits scene. We see three variants of Kang, including Immortus (a popular character in the comics) presiding over a meeting. They discuss the ‘exiled’ Kang’s death and worry over the fact that ‘they’ have begun to explore the Multiverse. At the end, the Kangs decide to act before its too late and we get a shot of the meeting point – an arena with thousands of screaming, cheering Kangs. This scene will surely have some implication in the run up to the big Avengers film in 2025, which is titled Kang Dynasty.

The second scene comes at the end of the credits and it brings back one of the most popular MCU characters – Loki. The scene, seemingly set in the early 20th century, shows yet another Kang variant Victor Timely. As Victor gives a demonstration in a closed room, we see Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) in the audience. A scared-looking Loki says, ‘it’s him’ but Mobius is not convinced about this man’s threat. Kang was first introduced in the season finale of the web series Loki, where we saw another variant of his – He Who Remains. Like the Kang of Quantumania, he had also warned aout his other variants coming and ending everything.

This phase of the MCU has been christened the Multiverse Saga (just like the fight against Thanos was the Infinity Saga). Given that Kang is a conqueror of the multiverse, he is bound to be the Avengers’ over-arching nemesis here. Just how dangerous he will be and how his threat will be countered remains to be seen.