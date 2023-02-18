Search icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania box office collection day 1: MCU film takes a low start, manages to surpass Shehzada

Ant-Man 3 stars Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Wasp, and introduces Jonathan Majors as Kang, the new villain in MCU.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania/File photo

The latest Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been released in the theatres worldwide on February 17. The Hollywood film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, and introduces the new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors.

Since the film received mostly negative reviews from the critics before its release with many of them even calling it "the worst MCU film ever", Ant-Man 3 took a low start at the box office in India and managed to earn only Rs 8.50 crore net on its opening day, as per the entertainment tracking portal BoxOfficeIndia.com.

However, even with such a poor start, it has managed to overtake the Hindi release of the week which is Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada. The masala entertainer, which is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, earned Rs 6 crore on its first day, as shared by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The Dhanush-starrer Vaathi, which has also been made and released in Telugu as Sir, has managed to overpower both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Shehzada. Vaathi/Sir earned Rs 9.70 crore net on its first day of release, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

Coming back to the latest Marvel film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third film in the Ant-Man series after Ant-Man and  Ant-Man and the Wasp released in 2015 and 2018 respectively. All three films have been directed by Peyton Reed. The Ant-Man 3 is  the first film of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

READ | Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania post-credit scenes explained: That surprise cameo and how it sets up Avengers 5

