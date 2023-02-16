Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ant-Man 3 actor Jonathan Majors says he watched SS Rajamouli's RRR multiple times: 'Loved watching both actors'

Jonatha Majors have shared his interest in watching Indian films, and he has even reviewed SS Rajamouli's latest blockbuster RRR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Ant-Man 3 actor Jonathan Majors says he watched SS Rajamouli's RRR multiple times: 'Loved watching both actors'
Jonathan Majors, RRR

After Josh Brolin's mighty Thanos, Jonathan Majors is all set to take Marvel Cinematic Universe forward by becoming the next baddie Kang the Conqueror. After making a brief appearance in the series Loki, Majors will be seen as the main antagonist in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. 

Recently, Majors expressed his interest in Indian films, and he even revealed that he has watched and enjoyed SS Rajamouli's latest-blockbuster RRR. While interacting with Times of India, Jonathan revealed that he watches Indian films. And when asked about RRR, he said, "Did I watch RRR? I watched it multiple times, and that says a lot because it’s a three-hour-long film!" Reviewing the film, he added, "I enjoyed the experience and I really loved watching both the actors (Jr NTR and Ram Charan) on screen." Majors is also open to watching Indian titles, "I am open to recommendations for Indian films to watch."  

Kang is expected to be the next big threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jonathan knows that he has a big shoe to fit in. Speaking more about the expectations and challenge to become next big baddie in MCU, Majors said, "Well, Thanos is massive in size. Kang is only 6 ft 1 in. So, it’s an unfair comparison. If you ask Thanos to get into Kang’s shoes, then that will be a difficult situation I reckon (laughs). But honestly, I thank god for Thanos." Jonathan further added that Anyone who watches these films is grateful for the contribution that Thanos made to the cinematic experience and, chiefly, what Josh Brolin could achieve with the character. Majors agreed that Josh made Thanos legendary.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Qunatumania is the third and final standalone instalment in the Ant-Man series that started with the 2015 film and was followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018). 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Streaming This Week: Govinda Naam Mera, Blurr, Code Name Tiranga, OTT releases to binge-watch
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.