Anne Hathaway announces pregnancy, set to welcome third child with husband Adam Shulman - Watch video

The pregnancy marks Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman's third child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The Oscar-winning actress will be seen next in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey releasing on July 17.

Oscar-winning Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The Les Misérables star, 43, who shares two sons, Jonathan and Jack, with Shulman, announced the happy news on Friday with a heartwarming Instagram post. In the video, Hathaway is seen wearing a flowing white dress as she walks into the frame with her hands gently resting on her stomach. As Baby I'm Yours by Barbara Lewis plays in the background, she lowers her arms to reveal her growing baby bump before flashing a radiant smile and running out of the frame. "x Baby, I’m yours x," she captioned the post.

The pregnancy marks Hathaway and Shulman's third child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. In her Elle cover story published last month, Hathaway reflected on family life, revealing that she, Shulman and their children are currently in the "fun zone where we all love hanging out together." The Interstellar actress said, "Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change. So for the moment, we’re all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I’m having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well. So rather obnoxiously, I’m having a great time as everything else burns."



Hathaway's pregnancy announcement arrives during a packed phase of her career. She will next be seen in The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, releasing on July 17, followed by The End of Oak Street, directed by David Robert Mitchell, on August 14, and Verity, Michael Showalter's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, on October 2. Earlier this year, Hathaway also starred in Mother Mary and reprised her iconic role in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside original cast members Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

READ | The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci reunite at Met Gala 2026, know why Meryl Streep skipped fashion's biggest night