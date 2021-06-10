Angeline Jolie expresses solidarity with India, says 'no words' to describe people's sufferings

Angelina Jolie recently joined Hollywood stars like Reese Witherspoon, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Will Smith to show support to India amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Listed among the worst-hit countries in the world, India's fight with the second wave has't been easy. Curfews and restrictions are still in place and the fight against the novel virus is on.

Now, in a recent interview with NDTV, Angelina said there are 'no words' to describe the situation in India. She said, "I would certainly say to the people of India, with a very heavy heart, there is just really no words to express the grief, solidarity, for all that the people of India are suffering."

Meanwhile, India recorded 94,052 new COVID-19 cases and 6,148 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday (June 10, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 2,91,83,121, of which, 3,59,676 have succumbed to the virus, while 11,67,952 are active cases.

As for Angelina, her latest release was ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ directed by Taylor Sheridan. It is a story of Hannah, a smokejumper who is struggling emotionally, after failing to save three young campers and a colleague in a forest fire. After failing at her tasks, she is then sent to live in an observation tower in the middle of a forest, as a punishment. It is here that she comes across a lost, young boy, who has been marked for murder. Jolie’s character offers help to the boy, after noticing his state.

Recently, Angelina’s photoshoot for National Geographic magazine to raise awareness about bee conservation had gone viral. She was seen covered with bees in order to promote the initiative of bee conservation on ‘World Bee Day’.

On the work front, Angelina will finally enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of ‘Eternals’ later this year. In the film, she stars alongside Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek in the movie.