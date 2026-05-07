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Angelina Jolie scores major legal win against Brad Pitt in French winery Chateau Miraval dispute, details inside

The ruling marks the latest twist in the dispute between the former couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, over the French winery Chateau Miraval, which they co-owned.

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Updated : May 07, 2026, 09:14 PM IST

Angelina Jolie scores major legal win against Brad Pitt in French winery Chateau Miraval dispute, details inside
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo credit: ANI)
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In a significant development in the long-running legal battle over Chateau Miraval, Angelina Jolie has secured a favourable court ruling against Brad Pitt, with a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denying Pitt's request for access to a set of private emails linked to the sale of her stake in the French winery.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the judge ruled on Monday that Pitt, "has not met his burden" to override Jolie's claim that the communications are protected. The motion was "denied without prejudice," meaning Pitt may revisit the issue at a later stage.

Jolie's legal counsel, Paul Murphy, described the decision as a decisive moment in the case. "This is an important victory for Ms. Jolie. The decision shows that Mr. Pitt was completely out of bounds when he sought access to obviously privileged documents," he said in a statement, as quoted by Page Six.

Murphy further added, "Remember, he initially demanded 126 privileged documents, but then backtracked to 22, and now Mr. Pitt is getting nothing, zero. This is part of Mr. Pitt's pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina, including control over her communications with her own attorneys. We are extremely gratified that both the Court of Appeal and the trial court ultimately put a stop to it," as quoted by Page Six.

A source told the outlet, "It's notable how Jolie has withheld so many documents as privileged. These emails are just some of the evidence in the case." 

The ruling marks the latest twist in the dispute between the former couple over Chateau Miraval, which they co-owned. Pitt has been seeking access to communications related to Jolie's 2021 sale of her stake, including exchanges with her business team, arguing they were not protected by attorney-client privilege.

In October 2025, Pitt's legal team submitted communications as evidence, including emails from Jolie's representatives referencing alleged damages tied to Miraval's operations. Pitt had specifically sought access to emails involving Jolie's business manager, Terry Bird, her British publicists, Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic, as well as financial consultants. However, Jolie maintained that the communications were part of her legal strategy and, therefore, privileged.

As per Page Six, the legal dispute stems from a 2022 lawsuit filed by Pitt, in which he alleged that Jolie sold her share of Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group, without his consent, despite what he claimed was a prior agreement. Jolie denied the existence of such an agreement and countersued, accusing Pitt of "waging a vindictive war against" her.

The former couple finalised their divorce in December 2024 after more than eight years of legal proceedings. They share six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

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