Angelina Jolie makes Instagram debut, shares teenage Afghan girl's letter in her first post - read here

On Friday, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie made her Instagram debut and garnered over 4.3 million followers in a span of fewer than 12 hours. For her first post, Angelina shared a letter from an Afghan girl at a time when the country is going through a tumultuous time amid the Taliban's take over of the nation. Angelina's post amassed over 13 lakh likes and thousands of comments on the post.

In the letter shared by Angelina Jolie by a teenage Afghan girl, the latter wrote about the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. She captioned the post, "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights."

"--I was on the border of Afghanistan two weeks before 9/11, where I met Afghan refugees who had fled the Taliban. This was twenty years ago. It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have bloodshed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand," Angelina continued.

"Watching for decades how Afghan refugees - some of the most capable people in the world - are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it. Like others who are committed, I will not turn away. I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me. #Afghanistan #AfghanWomen #AfghanGirls #HumanRights Photo of Afghan women by @lynzybilling," Angelina conluded her post.

In the comments section of the post, UNHRC wrote, "Welcome to Instagram Special Envoy - your voice and those who join you are needed now more than ever." "Important. Thank you Angelina," Amnesty wrote. Iranian actors Fariba Naderi and Ashkan Khatibi also praised the actress for her effort.

As for who all Angelina is following on Instagram, well currently only three accounts which are those of civil rights organisation National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), medical NGO Doctors Without Borders, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

On the work front, Angelina Jolie is all set for her Marvel debut with 'Eternals'.