Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of 'domestic violence', claims she has proof

Brad Pitt and Angelina Joli's divorce battle is nowhere near its climax. The couple announced the separation in 2016 and it was in 2019 when the court granted them a single status. The estranged couple has been co-parenting their six kids - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Now as per the latest reports, Angelina has claimed that she has proof of 'domestic violence' against Brad.

Talking about it, a source told ET, "This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her. Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case."

The source further said, "No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important."

While another source told HollywoodLife, "This deliberate leak of this information is to no one’s benefit and is simply the continuation of an ongoing relentless effort to target and tarnish Brad. Over the past four and a half years since the divorce filing, there has been a never-ending series of allegations, which seem to be solely to elevate one side by taking down the other. Hopefully, some sanity will prevail in the future."

Earlier, Pitt was accused of child abuse and he was cleared of those allegations in 2016. In a statement, Jolie had said, "The job of the DCFS is to make sure the children are in a safe and secure situation. As we said earlier this week, childcare professionals encouraged a legal agreement accepted and signed by both sides that were in the best interest of the children. Angelina said from the beginning that she felt she had to take action for the health of the family and is relieved that after their eight-week involvement, the DCFS is now satisfied the safeguards are put in place that will allow the children to heal."