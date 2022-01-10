Andrew Garfield wins his first Golden Globe for 'Tick, Tick... Boom!', details here

British-American actor Andrew Garfield has just taken home a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'.

Garfield beat Leanardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza), and Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) to win this particular Golden Globe. The actor has been nominated for Golden Globes three times and this is the first occasion that he has managed to take home the accolade.

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' is a 2021 American biographical musical drama film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda in his feature directorial debut. It is based on the stage musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, a semi-autobiographical story about Larson's writing a musical to enter the industry.

The film stars Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesus, Alexandra Shipp, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization. The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.