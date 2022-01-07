Andrew Garfield opens up about 'Spider-Man No Way Home,' talks about sharing screen with Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland

Andrew Garfield deserves an award, not for donning spidey spandex in 'Spider-Man No Way Home,' but for refusing his involvement in the film for a whole year. Anyways, now it's all up there, and people loved Andrew's return as web-slinger Spider-Man. After the blockbuster success of the film, Garfield finally broke silence on his return to the character.

While speaking to Variety, the actor added his view about playing the character again. "I am so grateful. I’m just really, really grateful that I got to tie up some loose ends for the Peter that I was playing. I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony. It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him."

Andrew even shared that he wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about playing Peter Parker. "I felt very excited just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea." Garfield asserted. The actor shared a great off-screen camaraderie with the other Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, and that lead him to improvise a scene. "There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Tobey and Tom] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them."

Currently, the third instalment of Tom Holland's Spider-Man stands as the highest-grossing film of 2021. The movie has grossed around 1.4 billion worldwide and it is regarded as one of the best Spidey flicks. The events of 'No Way Home' will be followed in Marvel's next 'Doctor Strange into Multiverse of Madness,' which will release this May.