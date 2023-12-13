Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

The sad news of Andre Braugher's demise left netizens and fans heartbroken, and they took their condolence to social media.

Andre Braugher, the veteran actor who played the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, passed away on Monday. He was 61. Reportedly, his publicist confirmed that the actor passed away after a brief illness.

Andre Braugher is survived by his wife, actor Ami Brabson, their three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles and mother Sally.