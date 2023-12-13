Headlines

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

Hollywood

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

The sad news of Andre Braugher's demise left netizens and fans heartbroken, and they took their condolence to social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

Andre Braugher, the veteran actor who played the role of Captain Raymond Holt in the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Street, passed away on Monday. He was 61. Reportedly, his publicist confirmed that the actor passed away after a brief illness. 

Andre Braugher is survived by his wife, actor Ami Brabson, their three sons, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles and mother Sally.

