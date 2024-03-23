Twitter
Amy Jackson kisses Ed Westwick, shares romantic photos from engagement dinner party: ‘Let the celebration begin'

Amy Jackson gave her fans a peek inside their engagement dinner party, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage. T

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Edited by : Manish Chauhan

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick
Actress and model Amy Jackson, known for her roles in Bollywood movies including Akshay Kumar's Singh is Bliing and Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar, recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like 'Gossip Girl' and 'White Gold.'

Amy gave her fans a peek inside their engagement dinner party, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage. The actress, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share beautiful pictures from the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

In the first picture, the couple is locked in a tender, romantic dance. The second picture paints a scene of elegance, with a beautifully decorated dinner table with flowers, candles, and twinkling lights, setting the perfect backdrop for the celebration.

The third picture captures a precious moment as Amy shares a joyous embrace with her son, Andreas. In the final picture, the couple shares a passionate kiss. "Let the Celebrations Begin 21.03.24 Surrounded by our families and friends, as dear as family, we had the chance to celebrate our love with those we cherish the most from alllll over the world! To Nicholas, the incredible chefs and entire team at @latelierrobuchonmayfair - thank you for making our engagement dinner party so special! We didn’t even think it was possible to make the restaurant more beautiful but @londoneventflorist you outdid yourself - pure creative genius," Amy captioned her post.

Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick Instagram official. Ed is also an actor. He is best known for his role in 'Gossip Girl'. Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account. 

(With inputs from ANI)

