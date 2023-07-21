Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

Headlines

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Noida news: Flood alert issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 200 evacuated from Hindon banks

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Meet Anurag Makade, hired for record-breaking salary by US company, not from IIT, IIM or NIT, his package is…

Manipur violence: DCW chief Swati Maliwal to visit state despite being denied permission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Noida news: Flood alert issued in Gautam Buddha Nagar, 200 evacuated from Hindon banks

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Orry poses with Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, netizens say 'ye har jagah aajata hai'

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

Ed Westwick shares mushy pictures with girlfriend Amy Jackson as he visits Gateway of India, Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Hollywood actor Ed Westwick, popularly known for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, landed in India to meet his girlfriend, actress Amy Jackson. 

The couple were seen exploring Mumbai together and enjoying the monsoon. On Friday, Ed Westwick took to his Instagram and shared some mushy pictures with his girlfriend leaving fans in awe. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen posing infront of the Gateway of India, and in another, they were locking lips with each other. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

The actor also shared pictures from his breakfast at The Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai, and also posed with Amy infront of the Hotel. The actor captioned the post, “Gateway 2 India.”

In the photos, Amy Jackson was seen wearing a white top and matching denim shorts and completed her look by carrying a brown coat over it. The Gossip Girl star was seen donning a green T-shirt which he paired it with brown trousers. 

Netizens showered their love in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Spotted! Chuck Bass on the streets of Mumbai.” Another wrote, “Real life Chuk and Blair.” Another wrote, “you two are amazing.” Another commented, “he found his own amazing Blair.” Another fan wrote, “beautiful couple.” 

As Ed Westwick landed at Mumbai airport, he was seen greeting the paparazzi with ‘Namaste India.” Amy Jackson who is a mother to 4-year-old Andrea Panayiotou is in a steady relationship with Ed Westwick. The couple made their first public appearance at as a couple at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2022. They made their relationship official in 2022.

Ed Westwick made his film debut with the 2006 film Children of Men. He then went on to star in films like Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, S. Darko, Chalet Girl, J. Edgar, Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, Billionaire Ransom, and many more. The actor is popularly known for playing playboy Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. The show also starred Blake Lively, and Leighton Meester. 

Amy Jackson has been a part of one of India’s most expensive films 2.0 wherein she essayed the role of Nila. The actress has also featured in several Bollywood films like Singh is Bling, Ekk Deewana Tha etc.

Read Cannes 2023: Amy Jackson looks appealing in high-waist slit black atelier Versace gown

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP alleges Opposition playing politics over Manipur incident, points to crimes in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result to be announced on this date at mcc.nic.in, know how to check

Sourabh Raaj Jain meets fans in Vrindavan after leaked photos from his upcoming project take internet by storm

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Should you exercise during periods? Know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE