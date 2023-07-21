Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

Ed Westwick shares mushy pictures with girlfriend Amy Jackson as he visits Gateway of India, Mumbai.

Recently, Hollywood actor Ed Westwick, popularly known for his role as Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, landed in India to meet his girlfriend, actress Amy Jackson.

The couple were seen exploring Mumbai together and enjoying the monsoon. On Friday, Ed Westwick took to his Instagram and shared some mushy pictures with his girlfriend leaving fans in awe. In one of the photos, the couple can be seen posing infront of the Gateway of India, and in another, they were locking lips with each other.

The actor also shared pictures from his breakfast at The Taj Mahal Palace, in Mumbai, and also posed with Amy infront of the Hotel. The actor captioned the post, “Gateway 2 India.”

In the photos, Amy Jackson was seen wearing a white top and matching denim shorts and completed her look by carrying a brown coat over it. The Gossip Girl star was seen donning a green T-shirt which he paired it with brown trousers.

Netizens showered their love in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Spotted! Chuck Bass on the streets of Mumbai.” Another wrote, “Real life Chuk and Blair.” Another wrote, “you two are amazing.” Another commented, “he found his own amazing Blair.” Another fan wrote, “beautiful couple.”

As Ed Westwick landed at Mumbai airport, he was seen greeting the paparazzi with ‘Namaste India.” Amy Jackson who is a mother to 4-year-old Andrea Panayiotou is in a steady relationship with Ed Westwick. The couple made their first public appearance at as a couple at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2022. They made their relationship official in 2022.

Ed Westwick made his film debut with the 2006 film Children of Men. He then went on to star in films like Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, S. Darko, Chalet Girl, J. Edgar, Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, Billionaire Ransom, and many more. The actor is popularly known for playing playboy Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. The show also starred Blake Lively, and Leighton Meester.

Amy Jackson has been a part of one of India’s most expensive films 2.0 wherein she essayed the role of Nila. The actress has also featured in several Bollywood films like Singh is Bling, Ekk Deewana Tha etc.

