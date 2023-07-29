Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

Model Neelam Gill breaks silence on dating rumours with Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio has been grabbing headlines for his rumored relationship with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill after their pictures together at several events went viral. Now the model has finally broken her silence on the rumours.

On Friday, Leonardo DiCaprio and the British Model Neelam Gill were seen spending time on a yatch in Sardinia. The photos went viral on social media fueling the dating rumours. However, Neelam finally opened up on the matter and shut down dating rumours with the actor.

Neelam Gill took to her Instagram and wrote, “Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame'. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.”

She added, “The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories.”

Earlier in June, Neelam Gill was seen exiting a restaurant with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom in London and the photos took rounds on social media.

However, there are also rumours that Leonardo DiCaprio is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. According to a report in People magazine, a source told the magazine, “They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy. It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating. It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game.”

Meanwhile, born on April 27, 1995, in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, Neelam Gill is a 28-year-old model who has her roots in India as her grandparents were born in Punjab. The model has worked for many high-profile fashion companies including Burberry, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

