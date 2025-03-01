While Taylor Swift hasn't made a public statement, her fans have expressed criticism toward Blake Lively for involving her in the situation. It seems that Swift is now distancing herself from Lively.

Taylor Swift is reportedly upset about being called one of Blake Lively's "dragons" after text messages from Lively were disclosed in a countersuit filed by Justin Baldoni. Swift feels uncomfortable and exploited amid the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni. While Swift hasn't made a public statement, her fans have expressed criticism toward Lively for involving her in the situation. It seems that Swift is now distancing herself from Lively.

Amid this, Taylor Swift has seemingly found comfort in pop star Selena Gomez. Actually, Gomez reportedly mentioned Swift while talking about her collaboration with her fiancé Benny Blanco on a new album titled I Said I Love You First. Fans have interpreted this as Swift distancing herself from Blake Lively and forming a new social circle.

Has Taylor Swift blacklisted Blake Lively and spending time with Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez revealed on Stationhead that Taylor Swift has listened to some tracks from her new album and "loved" them. This sparked a fan's comment on X, suggesting that Taylor Swift has severed ties with Blake Lively, given Selena Gomez's frequent mentions of Taylor and the known rift between Selena and Blake. “It’s very apparent that Taylor Swift has blacklisted Blake lively because Selena Gomez can’t shut up about Taylor Swift. And Selena Gomez and Blake lively don’t like each other,” wrote a fan.

There have been rumours of tension between Selena Gomez and Blake Lively for some time. A 2024 report from DailyMail.com revealed that the two are not friends and prefer to spend time with Taylor Swift separately. This might explain why Selena was absent from Taylor's Super Bowl squad last year, where Blake joined to support Travis Kelce. According to the source, this is why Selena and Blake are rarely seen together with Taylor, often avoiding any run-ins.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively friendship

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has remained tight-lipped about the situation and has kept a low profile, avoiding public appearances since the Super Bowl 2025 incident where she was booed. For the unversed, she and Blake Lively have been close friends for years, with Swift even serving as godmother to Lively's children. However, following the controversy surrounding Justin Baldoni, Swift and Lively have not been seen together publicly.