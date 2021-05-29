Headlines

American singer Marilyn Manson accused of rape and sexual abuse in new lawsuit by alleged ex-girlfriend

Marilyn Manson is also being sued for sexual assault by his former assistant - ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Esme Bianco.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 29, 2021, 09:21 PM IST

A woman who claimed to be musician Marilyn Manson’s ex-girlfriend has accused the singer of alleged rape and physical abuse, forcing her to watch a gruesome home movie that made it seem like he killed a young fan.

As per TMZ, after several sexual misconduct allegations, Manson’s ex-girlfriend named Jane Doe is the latest to sue him. Doe who claims she started dating him back in 2011, said that their relationship was romantic and gentle at the outset, but things quickly took a turn for the worse, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The woman further claimed that the ‘Sweet Dreams’ star once showed her a home video he called ‘Groupie’ and kept locked in a safe. She said Manson told her the video was shot in 1996 after his band played a show at the Hollywood Bowl, and she claimed that the footage included pornographic content, humiliation and a gun.

TMZ reported that in the documents, Doe claimed that Manson’s home movie featured him tying a young fan to a chair and forcing her to drink a glass of a band member’s urine while threatening her with a gun.

Doe, who claims the video left her scared for her own life, further said that the singer raped her when she went to return a key to his home.TMZ also learnt that Manson forced her to the ground and raped her while she was face-down and after the alleged rape, he threatened to kill her.

On a related note, Manson is also being sued for sexual assault by his former assistant - ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Esme Bianco. A new arrest warrant was also issued against him for allegedly spitting on a camerawoman at a concert in New Hampshire, US. 

Manson’s representative told TMZ that the 52-year-old singer "would not comment on the lawsuit specifically" and clarified that the video shown to the woman "was a scripted short film meant to be used for a future project that was never officially released."

