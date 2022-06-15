Amber Heard calls her trial against Johnny Depp 'most humiliating, horrible thing'

Credit: File photo

After losing the trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard talked about her experience in a recent interview. The actress opened up on the trolls who targeted Amber on social media and in the real world.

During an interview with NBS’S Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old actress said, “Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying, ‘Burn the witch’, ‘Death to Amber’.”

“After three and a half weeks, I took the stand, and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized…. This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human,” she stated.

Amber believes, “the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok. The jury’s not immune to that. She added, “even the most well-intentioned juror, it would have been impossible to avoid this.”

She said, “I spoke up against sexual violence—and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change. I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s been covered and not think that it is Hollywood brats at their worst. But what people don’t understand is that it’s actually so much bigger than that.”

On being asked if Depp’s team “had better lawyers,” Heard replied, “I will say his lawyers did a certainly better job of distracting the jury from the real issues.” On being asked about tapes that showed the rough side of the actress, she said, “I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable to myself ways. I have so much regret.”

Talking about her relationship, she added, “It was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes. A lot of mistakes. But I’ve always told the truth.”