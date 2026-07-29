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Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man Brand New Day in India, admits 'Gen Z filmgoer does not want to...'

Not Mumbai, Delhi, or Kolkata, the first show of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be held in Hyderabad, hosted by Allu Aravind.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 08:38 PM IST

Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind to host FIRST SCREENING of Spider-Man Brand New Day in India, admits 'Gen Z filmgoer does not want to...'
Allu Arjun with Allu Aravind, still from Spider-Man: Brand New Day
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Tom Holland will soon bring the next chapter of Spidey's adventures with Spider-Man: Brand New Day (also called Spider-Man 4). The anticipation for this film is at an all-time high, and the movie is expected to open with record-breaking numbers. Fans and moviegoers in India love Spider-Man, right from Tobey Maguire's era. The bombastic business of Spider-Man 4 is quite evident. But do you know where the first show of the new Spidey movie will be in India? 

The first show of Spider-Man 4 will be at...

Not Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, or Kolkata; the first show of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be in Hyderabad at Allu Cinemas, owned by producer Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun. In a first-of-its-kind celebration of one of the world's most beloved superheroes, Allu Cinemas, in association with Sony Pictures India, will host India's First Show of the upcoming Spider-Man film at Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad. The initiative is said to be a tribute to the fan culture that India has built around the Spider-Man franchise over the years. 

Be it sold-out midnight screenings and fan celebrations to record-breaking openings, Telugu audiences have graced Spider-Man as one of their own heroes, turning every new release into a bigger hit. 

Allu Aravind on the craze for Spider-Man 

Speaking about the event, Allu Arvind said, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a moment we have been building toward since we broke ground. To host India’s first premiere is not merely a milestone for Allu Cinemas; it is a statement about where the Indian exhibition is headed." 

He continued, "We conceived this cinema with a Hollywood sensibility: the scale, the sound, the theatricality of the format itself. That intent has found its audience. The Gen Z filmgoer does not simply want to watch a film they want to be somewhere while they watch it. We are excited  that Sony Pictures stepped forward first and shared that conviction with us, and we look forward to many such firsts.” Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the direct sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film will be released in cinemas on July 30, 2026.

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