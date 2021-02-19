Allison Janney starrer 'Mom' to end with season 8, one year after Anna Farris' exit

Headlines

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

Suniel Shetty’s wise words for son-in-law KL Rahul: ‘Stop being…a good boy’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Viral video: Girl dances inside moving train to make reel, internet is angry

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

10 Superfoods to cure iron deficiency

 Effective ways to reduce uric acid levels naturally

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Latest drone visuals show the extent of damage at the spot of the Balasore Train Accident in Odisha

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Celebrations of 56th lord Jagannath Rath Yatra held at Jagannath Mandir

From AI to DNA Testing: How Railways Is Helping Families in Identifying Bodies Of Odisha Train Crash

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

India's highest-paid villain charged Rs 25 crore for one film; it's not Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vijay Sethupathi

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

HomeHollywood

bollywood

Allison Janney starrer 'Mom' to end with season 8, one year after Anna Farris' exit

Aalison Janney who plays Anna Farris' mom in the series, took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional note about 'Mom' ending with season 8.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 08:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

American actor Anna Farris and Allison Janney's comedy series 'Mom' will end its run on CBS this year with the conclusion of season eight.

As per Variety, the season finale which is currently scheduled to air on May 6 will be the series finale. In early 2019, the show had been renewed for seasons seven and eight. News of the show's conclusion comes after the series co-lead Farris departed the multi-cam sitcom ahead of the eighth season.

Allison Janney who plays Anna Farris' mom in the series, took to her Instagram account and shared about 'Mom' ending with season 8. 

Allison wrote, "Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love, and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life."

Read her full post here.

She further added, "And these amazingly talented actors I got to act with every day!!! Mimi, Jaime, Kristen, Beth, and the coolest man on the planet, Bill Fichtner. and of course Anna Faris.⁣"

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay.

"'Mom' redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney," added president of CBS Entertainment. Kelly Kahl.

The show originally starred Allison Janney and Farris along with an ensemble cast that includes Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston, and William Fichtner.

Created by Lorre, Gorodetsky, and Baker, 'Mom' is executive produced by Lorre, Baker, Nick Bakay, and Warren Bell and produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Alia Bhatt helps pap wear his 'chappal', netizens say 'aaj dil pighal gaya'

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

'Irresistibly cute': Dolphin and woman's enchanting cuddle session melts hearts, watch

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE