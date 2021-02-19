Allison Janney starrer 'Mom' to end with season 8, one year after Anna Farris' exit

Aalison Janney who plays Anna Farris' mom in the series, took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional note about 'Mom' ending with season 8.

American actor Anna Farris and Allison Janney's comedy series 'Mom' will end its run on CBS this year with the conclusion of season eight.

As per Variety, the season finale which is currently scheduled to air on May 6 will be the series finale. In early 2019, the show had been renewed for seasons seven and eight. News of the show's conclusion comes after the series co-lead Farris departed the multi-cam sitcom ahead of the eighth season.

Allison Janney who plays Anna Farris' mom in the series, took to her Instagram account and shared about 'Mom' ending with season 8.

Allison wrote, "Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years...showing the laughter, love, and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life."

She further added, "And these amazingly talented actors I got to act with every day!!! Mimi, Jaime, Kristen, Beth, and the coolest man on the planet, Bill Fichtner. and of course Anna Faris.⁣"

"For the past eight years, we've had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week," said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay.

"'Mom' redefined what a comedy can be, and we are proud to have been the network home to this wonderful series. We are deeply grateful to Chuck Lorre and his tremendously creative production team, helmed by Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay, and the amazingly talented cast, led by the phenomenal Allison Janney," added president of CBS Entertainment. Kelly Kahl.

The show originally starred Allison Janney and Farris along with an ensemble cast that includes Jaime Pressly, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Kristen Johnston, and William Fichtner.

Created by Lorre, Gorodetsky, and Baker, 'Mom' is executive produced by Lorre, Baker, Nick Bakay, and Warren Bell and produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.