Alia Bhatt talks about her 'short screen time' in Heart of Stone trailer: 'I feel at the end of the day....'

Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone/Netflix YouTube screengrab

The trailer for Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, headlined by Gal Gadot, was showcased at the annual Netflix event Tudum in Brazil on Saturday. While most viewers were hugely surprised to see Alia play the main villain in the film, some others also complained about her 'short screen time' in the trailer.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trailer launch on the red carpet event, Alia was asked about her reaction to what if people said that she isn't seen much in the trailer. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress told Mid-Day, "Woh toh hoga hi (That's bound to happen). But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters."

The YouTube trailer has similar comments such as, "I hope Alia gets a bigger role in this than Dhanush got in The Gray Man. They both deserve huge roles in Hollywood." Dhanush played an assassin in the 2022 action-thriller film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the main roles.

The film's one-line summary reads, "Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart." Apart from Bhatt and Gadot, Heart of Stone also has Jamie Dornan as one of the leads. The film, directed by Tom Harper, will start streaming on Netflix on August 11, the same date Alia's husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's next Animal releases in theatres.



