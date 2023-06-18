Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Alia Bhatt talks about her 'short screen time' in Heart of Stone trailer: 'I feel at the end of the day....'

While most viewers were hugely surprised to see Alia Bhatt play the main villain in Heart of Stone, some others also complained about her 'short screen time' in the trailer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Alia Bhatt talks about her 'short screen time' in Heart of Stone trailer: 'I feel at the end of the day....'
Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone/Netflix YouTube screengrab

The trailer for Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, headlined by Gal Gadot, was showcased at the annual Netflix event Tudum in Brazil on Saturday. While most viewers were hugely surprised to see Alia play the main villain in the film, some others also complained about her 'short screen time' in the trailer.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trailer launch on the red carpet event, Alia was asked about her reaction to what if people said that she isn't seen much in the trailer. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress told Mid-Day, "Woh toh hoga hi (That's bound to happen). But I'm also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get a sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That's all that matters."

The YouTube trailer has similar comments such as, "I hope Alia gets a bigger role in this than Dhanush got in The Gray Man. They both deserve huge roles in Hollywood." Dhanush played an assassin in the 2022 action-thriller film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the main roles.

The film's one-line summary reads, "Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart." Apart from Bhatt and Gadot, Heart of Stone also has Jamie Dornan as one of the leads. The film, directed by Tom Harper, will start streaming on Netflix on August 11, the same date Alia's husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor's next Animal releases in theatres.

READ | Alia Bhatt wins the internet with her sweet reaction to being called 'Sita' by paps: 'Rama Ranbir hai toh...'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mahila Samman Savings Scheme: Check interest rate, tax deduction, tax incentives and other benefits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.