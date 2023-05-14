Search icon
'Feel proud to be...': Ali Fazal reunites with team Furious 7, poses with Vin Diesel, attends premiere of Fast X in Rome

Ali Fazal attended the grand premiere of Fast X in Rome and shared his view of being a part of billion-dollars franchise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: May 14, 2023, 07:46 PM IST

Actor Ali Fazal, who made his international debut with the seventh instalment of the mega-action film Fast and the Furious, has heaped praise on his co-actor Vin Diesel as he joined him for the premiere of Fast X in Rome. 

Ali took to Instagram, where he shared a video where he is seen posing and chatting with Diesel. In the backdrop, the iconic Colosseum is seen as the two posed. "AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM... cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7 Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel. You are the kindest man i know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. (disclaimer - am not in fast X guys, but there for Love)," Ali wrote as the caption.

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

On the work front, Ali will soon be flying off to the US, where he will be promoting his next big Hollywood release, Kandahar with Gerard Butler. In addition to his international work, Ali is also busy on the work front in India. 

He will soon be seen in Khufiya with Tabu, Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan, and the third season of India`s biggest OTT series, Mirzapur. Fast X is the 10th instalment in popular Fast and Furious instalment. Fast X will release in cinemas on May 19. 

