Alec Baldwin manslaughter charges over fatal gun tragedy on Rust sets to be dropped

Alec Baldwin

The New Mexico prosecutors plan to drop manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting case of 2021 on the sets of the Western film Rust. The director of the film Joe Souza was also injured in the incident.

Not only Alec Baldwin but even the movie’s weapon handler, Hannah Gutierrez-Redd was charged in the case, and in a statement, the state prosecutors said that her prosecution will continue.

According to a report from Reuters, the decision was taken after new evidence was found on the gun that Baldwin was using which killed cinematographer Hutchkins.

Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said, “New facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis. We will therefore be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin." However, they added, "This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said the lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, representing Baldwin in the fatal shooting case.

The case took a turn when Alec Baldwin was shooting for the movie Rust at a new location in Montana. The actor was seen resuming the shoot with other cast members.

Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Redd were charged with two counts of manslaughter for October 21, 2021, shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe Mexico. During a rehearsal, Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins that went off killing him and injuring the director of the Western movie Rust. According to the actor, the gun went off accidentally, however, an FBI forensic report found that the gun couldn’t go off without somebody pulling off the trigger.

Alec Baldwin is a Hollywood actor and producer popularly known for his roles in movies like Glengarry Glen Ross, and The Cooler for which he even won the National Board of Review award for Best Supporting Actor and received an Oscar nomination in the category.

Read 'My heart is broken': Alec Baldwin expresses grief after fatal gun tragedy on 'Rust' set