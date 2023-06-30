Search icon
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, passes away at 89

Alan Arkin's sons issued a joint statement, confirming the demise of the father, and called him, "A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, passes away at 89
A photo of Alan Arkin

Hollywood's veteran actor Alan Arkin, who's popularly known for his Oscar-winning performance in Little Miss Sunshine, passed away at his home at the age of 89. The actor died at his home on June 29, Variety confirmed. The actor spanned a glorious career of seven decades, with several iconic hits, including Little Miss Sunshine, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Argo. The reason for the actor's demise hasn't been disclosed yet. 

Arkin sons, Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony issued a joint statement, confirming the demise of their father, and said, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.” 

