Al Pacino, 83, welcomes baby boy with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy

The legendary actor Al Pacino, who earlier left fans shocked as he announced the news of expecting a child with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, has officially become a father at the age of 83 to a sweet baby boy. The actor's representative confirmed the news.

This is Al Pacino’s fourth child. The actor already has a daughter Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins namely Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo. However, this is Noor Alfallah’s first child. The producer was earlier linked with Mick Jagger, who she dated for more than a year but split in 2018.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been linked up since 2022. The couple’s photos having dinner together sparked dating rumors and if reports are to be believed, they are dating since the pandemic. The couple welcomed their son today and named him Roman Pacino. On Thursday, actor’s representative Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news to USA Today, however, the date of the baby's birth is still not known.

Noor Alfallah is a popular Television producer who hails from Kuwait. She is best known for producing the series La Petite Mort and Brosa Nostra. Her upcoming projects include Little Death and Billy Knight.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino is one of the most celebrated actors of his time best known for his performances in movies like The Godfather, Scarface, Heat, The Devil’s Advocate, and more. He also won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1992 for his film Scent of a Woman.

Read Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino