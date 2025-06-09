Al Pacino, known for his iconic roles in The Godfather trilogy, Scarface, Heat, and Scent of a Woman, recalled getting the script for the Star Wars film but said he couldn't understand it.

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino says he was offered to play Han Solo in the original Star Wars film, but he turned it down as he didn't connect with the script. The role was ultimately played by Harrison Ford and launched him into global stardom. The first Star Wars film released in 1977 and was directed by George Lucas. There have been 12 films in the franchise in total.

Pacino, known for his iconic roles in The Godfather trilogy, Scarface, Heat, and Scent of a Woman, recalled getting the script for the Star Wars film but said he couldn't understand it. He told Entertainment Weekly, "I was doing a show on Broadway at the time, and they handed me this script, and I thought, I don’t understand. (I thought), I must be out of space myself. "

"But I looked at this thing and I sent it to Charlie Loughton, my friend and mentor, actually. I said, ‘What do you make of this?’ He was pretty wise and he said, 'I don’t get it, Al. I don't know. I don’t get it.' I said, 'Well, I don’t either; what are we going to do? They offered me a fortune, but I don’t know. No, I can’t play something if I don’t speak the language," he added.

The last film of Star Wars franchise, expanded into a trilogy of trilogies known as the Skywalker Saga, was released in 2019, titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and was directed by J.J. Abrams. Pacino's latest work is The Ritual from David Midell, which released on June 6. It featured the actor alongside Abigail Cowen.

READ | Made in Rs 35 crore, this Ranbir Kapoor film earned Rs 175 crore, was accused of plagiarism, sent as India's entry to Oscars but...