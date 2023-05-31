Search icon
Al Pacino, 83, shocks fans by announcing he is expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Acting legend Al Pacino, 83, has confirmed that he is expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Al Pacino, 83, shocks fans by announcing he is expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah
Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah

Days after Robert de Niro shocked fans by announcing that he had become a father at the age of 79, his longtime rival and friend and fellow acting legend Al Pacino has done one better. As per a new report, Al Pacino is set to to become a dad at the age of 83. His 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is reportedly pregnant.

The news was first reportted by TMZ on Wednesday morning. Eventually, Al Pacino’s rep confirmed the news to People amagazine hours later. According to TMZ, Noor is eight months pregnant and the delivery is due in late June or early July. The two have been romantically linked since April 2022 when they were first spotted together on a romantic dinner date. Page Six had earlier cited sources saying Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been dating since the early days of the pandemic.

This will be Al Pacino’s fourth child. He already has a daughter Julie Marie (33) with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia (both 22) with ex Beverly D'Angelo. Pacino also dated Lucila Polak from 2008-18 but has no children with her.

In 2014, while speaking with the New Yorker, Pacino had opened up about fatherhood and said, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

One of the most celebrsted and acclaimed actors of his time, Al Pacino is best known for his performances in classics like The Godfather, Scarface, Heat, The Devil’s Advocate, Insomnia, The Irishman, and Scent of a Woman, for which he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1992.

