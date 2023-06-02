Al Pacino reportedly asked 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah for paternity test, 'doubted' he could get her pregnant

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah

New reports suggest that Hollywood star Al Pacino demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah since he doubted her pregnancy. Pacino, 83, had cited “a medical issue that typically causes infertility” and said he didn’t believe he could get Noor pregnant.

According to a TMZ report, Noor already went through with the test, and it’s proven that the Hollywood star is indeed the father of her child, reports aceshowbiz.com. News about Noor’s pregnancy emerged in late May. She is reportedly eight months along and Pacino’s representative revealed that the twosome will be welcoming their first child together in a month.

The Godfather star, however, was actually not planning to have baby No. 4. It is also noted that it may be too soon for them as they have only been dating for a year. Pacino and Noor were first rumoured to be dating in April 2022 when they were snapped grabbing dinner together. According to Page Six, they had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic. "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic," a source told the outlet.

The insider further said that Pacino and Noor aren`t bothered by their age difference of decades. "She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well," the source went on noting, “The age gap doesn't seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”

Al Pacino already has a daughter Julie Marie (33) with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia (both 22) with ex Beverly D'Angelo. Pacino also dated Lucila Polak from 2008-18 but has no children with her.

One of the most celebrated and acclaimed actors of his time, Al Pacino is best known for his performances in classics like The Godfather, Scarface, Heat, The Devil’s Advocate, Insomnia, The Irishman, and Scent of a Woman, for which he won the Best Actor Oscar in 1992.

(With IANS inputs)