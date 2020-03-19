Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's co-star and 'Game of Thrones' actor Indira Varma tested positive for coronavirus

After Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones revealed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus, another actor from the show revealed the same. Yes, Indira Varma, who was seen as Ellaria Sand took to her Instagram page and posted about getting 'it'. She shared a series of photos from The Seagull play in which she is starring alongside Emilia Clarke and spoke about it getting suspended.

Indira wrote, "So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes."

She further wrote about getting tested for COVID-19. She stated, "I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

Check it out below:

For the uninitiated, Indira has worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gurinder Chadha's 2004 directorial Bride and Prejudice, wherein she played the role of Kiran Balraj. The film also starred Martin Henderson, Naveen Andrews, Anupam Kher, Nadira Babbar, Namrata Shirodkar, Sonali Kulkarni and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kristofer had written on his Instagram page, "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency."

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and Rachel Matthews are among international celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.