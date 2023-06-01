AI picks which actor 'best' played Spider-Man in films and it's not who you think

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire have all played Spider-Man

As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits the screens today (June 1) across India, everyone’s favourite web-slinging superhero is back. Over the years, across all media, Spider-Man has been played by a number of actors. But perhaps the most famous portrayal of the iconic character has been in the three live-action movie franchises over the last 20 years.

There has been constant debate as to who is the best Spider-Man on the big screen. The original fans swear by Tobey Maguire’s boyish charm, the Gen Z loves Tom Holland’s exuberance, while many say that Andrew Garfield was the edgiest. We asked AI chatbot ChatGPT to decide and it gave us its answer.

ChatGPT says the best Spider-Man is...

While noting that there is no one right answer for who the ‘best’ Spider-Man is, ChatGPT said, “The general consensus among fans and critics seemed to lean towards Tom Holland as the actor who has portrayed Spider-Man the best on screen.” Tom Holland has played Spider-Man in three solo films co-produced by Sony and Marvel. His character is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has also appeared in a handful of other films.

Elaborating on Tom Holland’s performance, ChatGPT noted, “Tom Holland's portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has garnered significant praise. Many appreciate his ability to capture the youthful, awkward, and humorous aspects of Peter Parker, making the character feel relatable and authentic. Holland's chemistry with his co-stars and his performances in action sequences have also been well-received.”

ChatGPT on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Spider-Man was originally played by Tobey Maguire in the Sam Raimi-directed trilogy, consisting of Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007). Talking about Maguire’s portrayal of the friendly neighbourhood superhero, ChatGPT said, “Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man in the His portrayal of Peter Parker was widely praised for capturing the character's nerdy and relatable qualities, and the trilogy as a whole was highly successful.”

After Maguire, Andrew Garfield took on the role of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), both directed by Marc Webb. Chat GPT said that “Garfield's portrayal showcased a slightly different interpretation of Peter Parker, with a more sarcastic and rebellious attitude”.

The three Spider-Men came together in the multiversal adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, which marked Holland’s third solo film. Garfield and Maguire reprised their versions of the superhero in extended cameos. The film, which released in 2021, grossed over a billion dollars.