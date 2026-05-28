Ahead of The Odyssey, TIFF to hold Christopher Nolan retrospective with Oppenheimer, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, Memento, The Prestige

Hailed as one of the most influential voices in contemporary cinema, Christopher Nolan has made critically and commercially acclaimed films including Oppenheimer, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige, Memento, and Interstellar. His next, The Odyssey, is slated to release on July 17.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will screen all 12 films directed by Christopher Nolan as part of a retrospective ahead of the Oscar-winning filmmaker's upcoming film The Odyssey. The retrospective, titled 'Christopher Nolan: Grand Designs' at TIFF Lightbox, will be held from July 8 to August 20, and will feature multiple screenings of Nolan's movies on 35mm and 70mm film, reflecting his well-known commitment to analogue filmmaking.

Hailed as one of the most influential voices in contemporary cinema, Nolan first came to the festival in 1998 when his debut feature Following screened in the Discovery section. He last returned in 2017 for a special IMAX screening of Dunkirk to mark IMAX's 50th anniversary. Nolan is not expected to attend the TIFF restrospective.

Over the past three decades, Nolan has built one of the most distinctive bodies of work in contemporary Hollywood. From the neo-noir puzzle of Memento and mind-bending Inception to the sweeping war epic Dunkirk and the science fiction odyssey Interstellar, his films have not only performed exceptionally well at the worldwide box office but also earned praise from the critics for their narratives and structural complexity, and large-format cinematography.

His superhero trilogy anchored by Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises redefined the genre, while Oppenheimer, his most recent film, won him the Academy Award for Best Director. His next film, The Odyssey, is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem and is among the most anticipated releases of 2026. The film, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron, is set to release worldwide on July 17.

Among the highlights of the retrospective is a Quote Along screening of Barbie scheduled immediately before Oppenheimer on July 18, a playful nod to the 2023 Barbenheimer cultural phenomenon that saw the two films released simultaneously to record box office results. A Silver Screenings presentation of The Right Stuff is scheduled for July 24, preceded by an in-cinema talk from a space exploration expert. The film is one Nolan has publicly cited as a personal favourite.

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