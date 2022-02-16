After Tom Cruise's Iron Man, fans spot Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' poster

Since the trailer launch of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' on February 14, Marvel fans have been putting up several theories regarding the upcoming film featuring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. The sequel to 'Doctor Strange' (2016) follows the events in the Marvel timeline when Benedict's Doctor Stephen Strange accidentally opened the multiverse in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to help Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

Fans had recently claimed to have spotted Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, the antagonist version of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, in the film's trailer. Now, speculations have begun that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will also feature in the film scheduled for a theatrical release on May 6.

The film's latest poster shows Doctor Strange casting a spell and Sanctum Santorum breaking into shattered glass pieces as each piece shows faces of different characters from the film such as Wanda Maximoff played by Elizabeth Olsen, Karl Mordo played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, and America Chavez played by Xochitl Gomez.

The Marvel fans are convinced that they have spotted Deadpool's face too in one of the shattered pieces in the poster. A Twitter user wrote, "Am I seeing things, or is that deadpool there? #DoctorStrange", while another shared the zoomed-in picture from the poster and tweeted, "LOL this might be a reach, but am I tripping out too much after watching this trailer, or is THAT DEADPOOL ?!". "Deadpool shushing in the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness poster?", another netizen seemed surprised, while another tweeted in big capital letters, "The realisation just hit that Deadpool and Doctor Strange are probably gonna interact it's gonna be so funny,” wrote another.



Deadpool shushing in the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness poster? #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/JqYeawKVok February 14, 2022

LOL this might be a reach, but am I tripping out too much after watching this trailer, or is THAT DEADPOOL ?! #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange pic.twitter.com/RWNYohhLjr — Sunny Atwal (@DaddyDDarkseid) February 14, 2022

THE REALISATION JUST HIT THAT DEADPOOL AND DOCTOR STRANGE ARE PROBABLY GONNA INTERACT IT'S GONNA BE SO FUNNY February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, on February 12, Ryan Reynolds shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the first Deadpool film on his Instagram handle, celebrating its sixth anniversary. ''Deadpool 2' was released in 2018 and the third film is currently being developed by Marvel Studios, with speculations that Ryan Reynolds will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the yet-untitled Deadpool 3.