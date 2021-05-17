After 'This Is Us' final season announcement, this is how the cast members reacted

As the sixth and final season of American romantic drama ‘This Is Us’ was announced on May 13, it’s not just the fans who are upset over the news, but the show’s cast also got emotional about the decision.

Last week, as the show’s creator, Dan Fogelman formally announced that the show will be renewed for season 6, fans were also informed that the series will officially end its run on NBC after Season 6. Currently, the fifth season of the series is being aired on NBC.

Whoever casually first said "All good things must come to an end" never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. Also read 'This Is Us' actor Justin Hartley makes relationship with Sofia Pernas Instagram official We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 14, 2021

As per Variety, the production is set to begin the shooting of season six this summer as a debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast season. With the show now having a definite end, the cast members took to their social media handles to pen down their emotions and feelings.

Mandy Moore who plays Rebecca Pearson in the series, took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Officially official. One season left of my favourite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment," with a photo of Fogelman’s announcement.

On her Instagram Story, she reminded fans that the show isn’t done yet saying, “I'm already VERY emotional about my favourite job coming to an end. BUT ... We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

Eris Baker, who plays Tess, commented on Moore’s Instagram with a crying emoji and wrote, “Doesn't seem real.”

Susan Kelechi Watson- the Beth actor retweeted creator Fogelman’s announcement of the series end and hyped up the final episodes writing, "What a ride it’s been ... what an incredible season to come," with three red heart emoticons.

what a ride it's been...what an incredible season to come. https://t.co/rH2Jhqa3Ws — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) May 15, 2021

Logan Shroyer who has played Kevin through his high school years and into his early 20s reposted creator Fogelman’s announcement on his Instagram story and wrote, “That's almost a wrap folks."

Justin Hartley who plays Kevin, in a recent interview didn’t give away much about his reaction to the final season, but said he knows why fans are still so attached to the story after five seasons, reported US Weekly.

"When you can write something that’s that authentic or real or pure, I think people see themselves in it and they relate to the characters," the actor explained.

Filmed in the city of sunshine- Los Angeles, ‘This Is Us’ is a heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents. It stars an ensemble cast featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan among others.

The soft romantic drama has received widespread critical acclaim from critics and has been a smash hit for NBC right from its first season. 20th Television production company owned by Walt Disney Television has produced the show.