After miscarriage, Chrissy Teigen breaks silence; shares John Legend's emotional tribute to her

No one knows the deep pain that a person experiences after losing someone better than those who have gone through it and live to experience that void each day of their lives.

Two weeks after suffering a pregnancy loss, American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen finally broke her since on Saturday when she took to her Instagram handle to thank American singer-songwriter and her husband John Legend for his emotional tribute to her at the Billboard Music Awards.

Posting photos of screenshots of John's heartfelt note where he has poured his heart out, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, "We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much. (sic).



Earlier, John Legend dedicated an emotional Billboard Music Awards performance to Chrissy Teigen, weeks after the couple announced that she`d suffered a pregnancy loss.

In his Instagram post, he wrote, "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

He continued, "I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

Towards the end of his note, John thanked one and all for sending them their prayers and well-wishes. He wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

According to Page Six, the `All Of Me` singer who sat behind the piano during Wednesday night`s show, said, "This is for Chrissy," before he sang the ballad `Never Break` from his 2020 album `Bigger Love.`

The powerful lyrics to Legend`s song include, "We will never break, built on a foundation, strong enough to stay, we will never break."

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old supermodel told fans she had suffered a pregnancy loss, sharing the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we`ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn`t enough," Chrissy posted.

Chrissy, who had been expecting her third child with John, said they had called the baby Jack.

The couple has been married since 2013 and is the parent to daughter 4-year-old Luna, and 2-year-old son Miles.