After losing trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's insurance company refuses to cover damages

After Johnny Depp won the defamation case, Amber Heard’s insurance company refused to cover the damages that she owes to the Pirates of Carribean actor. According to the reports, the company stated that Aquaman actress ‘willfully’ and ‘maliciously’ defamed her ex-husband.

For the unversed, US Court has ordered Amber Heard to pay $10 million in compensatory damages, $5 million in punitive damages to Johnny Depp. While Johnny was asked to pay $2 million to Amber. As per the portal Law and Crime’s report, on Friday, New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed a suit against the actress in US District Court. Amber had $1 million liability policy with the insurance company, she could have used it to pay for the damages to Johnny, but now the company has refused to cover it as she has ‘willfully’ and ‘maliciously’ damaged Johnny Depp’s reputation.

Earlier, Amber Heard’s legal team submitted a motion demanding that the decision in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial be overturned, including the $10.35 million in damages given to Depp by the jury.

According to Variety, in addition to arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, Heard's attorneys request that the Fairfax County Circuit Court "investigate improper juror service," claiming that public information indicates that one of the jurors who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing their birth year as 1945."This discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury," Heard`s lawyers wrote.

Heard's legal team also claims that the jury's $10.35 million judgement on the actress is "inconsistent and irreconcilable" with the jury's determination that both she and Depp defamed one other. In addition to Depp's compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages of $350,000, the jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim."Mr. Depp presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused," Heard's attorneys wrote.

"Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside."The trial began when Depp, the plaintiff in the case, sued Heard for defamation after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 referring to her earlier abuse accusations. Although the op-ed did not specifically reference Depp, the actor claimed it harmed his reputation and wrecked his career.